2 dead, 3 injured in Okaloosa County crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are dead and three others injured after a crash in Okaloosa County.

It happened on Highway 98 near Eglin air force base shortly before 7 o’clock Saturday night.

Reports said a Dodge Caravan was heading north on a private driveway on the base approaching Highway 98. The Dodge entered the intersection and crossed in front of another car causing the two vehicles to collide.

Both drivers, 58-year-old Shari Ward, and a man from Arizona whose identity has not yet been released died from their injuries.

Three other people were transported to the hospital. Their injuries range from minor to critical.

