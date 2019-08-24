2 dead, 1 seriously injured in early morning crash

News
Posted: / Updated:
fatal crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured following an early morning crash in Calhoun County.

It happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday on State Road 20, east of Melvin New Grade road.

Police said a 2008 BMW was heading east on State Road 20 when it traveled over the center line and crashed head-on into a Ford Taurus.

The driver of the BMW, 20-year-old Kimberly Barbosa of Pierson, Florida, and her passenger, 20-year-old Tre’Ashwan Tyson of Panama City Beach, both died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace
Fill out my online form.