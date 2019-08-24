2 dead, 1 seriously injured in early morning crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured following an early morning crash in Calhoun County.

It happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday on State Road 20, east of Melvin New Grade road.

Police said a 2008 BMW was heading east on State Road 20 when it traveled over the center line and crashed head-on into a Ford Taurus.

The driver of the BMW, 20-year-old Kimberly Barbosa of Pierson, Florida, and her passenger, 20-year-old Tre’Ashwan Tyson of Panama City Beach, both died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.