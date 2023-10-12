OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested after they fled from police, hit a deputy car with a car, and threw bags of drugs out of the vehicle, according to local lawmen.

Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force attempted to make a traffic stop on a red 2021 Jeep Wrangler on Oct. 4, according to an OCSO news release.

Tyrese Davis, 23 of Fort Walton Beach, was the driver of the Jeep when he rammed into an OCSO car, according to the release.

This led to a car chase to Odd Fellow Road, where Davis and his passenger, Malik Coward, 18, began throwing clear bags of prescription tablets from the car, according to deputies. The two allegedly jumped out of the car and ran; however, both men were caught and arrested.

An investigation into the pills led to deputies finding they were counterfeit oxycodone tablets that tested positive for Fentanyl and weighed more than 500 grams, according to the release.

Davis was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, fleeing and eluding, destruction of evidence and resisting arrest without incident.

Coward was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, destruction of evidence and resisting arrest without violence.