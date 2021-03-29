19-year-old dies from crash injuries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager from Cottonwood, Alabama has died from his injuries after being involved in a Saturday morning crash in Panama City.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Cottonwood, Alabama teen was driving a Chevy pick-up heading north on N. East Avenue toward Douglas Road. At the same time, a 19-year-old from Panama City driving a Nissan sedan was traveling south on N. East Avenue.

The driver of the truck crossed over the center line and collided with the sedan, troopers wrote in a news release. They added that neither teen was wearing a seatbelt.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the pick-up later died from his injuries. The driver of the sedan is being treated for serious injuries.