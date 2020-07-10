19 Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at the Walton County Jail

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Results have returned for inmates tested for COVID-19 at the Walton County Jail.

On July 8, jail administrators received the inmates first round of COVID-19 test results. Out of the 58 who were tested, 38 were positive in Escambia, Walton, and Holmes County — 19 of them are in the Walton County jail.

Cory Godwin the director of jail operations for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said they have been taking precautions very seriously.

“Monitoring every new intake, cleaning and sanitization efforts, isolating inmates that have even the slightest fever,” Godwin said.

On July 2, one inmate had a fever of over 103. Godwin said other inmates were checked immediately.

“Quite honestly I am surprised it took this long in a correctional environment,” Godwin said. “We’ve been very fortunate.”

Godwin said that is when they decided to start testing all inmates at the jail.

The original inmate that was positive is now hospitalized.

“The vast majority of the others are asymptomatic, they are fine, they are playing cards and hanging out,” Godwin said.

The jail will continue to monitor each individual.

“Since that time we have done another series of tests, and we are waiting for those to come back now,” said Godwin.

When it comes to the guard’s safety, Godwin said it is near to impossible to social distance.

“When we signed up for this job, of course, we didn’t realize we were going to be dealing with a pandemic in 2020,” said Sergeant Ashley McCormick a Walton County Public Corrections Officer. “But this job has risks every day.”

Sergeant McCormick said people in their custody depend on him and the other guards regardless of a pandemic.

“Everyone has been issued a mask, including the inmates in our custody, have been issued a mask,” said McCormick. “So we have been taking precautions, we have been putting on PPE before we enter. There are hand sanitizers.”

The Sheriff’s Office set up a hotline for inmates’ families to call for information about COVID-19.

Godwin said due to their open communication with inmates, they have yet to receive many phone calls