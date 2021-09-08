18-year old charged for attempted murder after drive-by shooting

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager has been arrested after a drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday.

Noah Elijah Whitney, 18, was arrested and charged with 2 counts of attempted murder and 1 count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

According to a news release, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office received calls regarding gunshots heard in the area of Springfield Mobile Home Park around 12:15 a.m.

Once they arrived, deputies found multiple shell casings on the ground and found that no one was injured. Investigators determined that the suspect had shot at a trailer hitting it multiple times, BCSO said.

One round entered one side of the trailer and exited the other side and entered the trailer next door. Witnesses were able to give authorities a description of the vehicle.

BCSO investigators were able to track down Whitney and the vehicle and found the firearm believed to be the weapon used.

The investigation is still ongoing.