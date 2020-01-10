$170k Contract approved for new PCB City Manager

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A new face will soon be in Panama City Beach as the city’s council approved a contract to hire a City Manager.

The council voted unanimously on Thursday night to approve the $170, 000/year contract to bring on Anthony O’Rourke.

During the meeting, the council members described O’Rourke as ‘sharp,’ ‘business-minded’ and ‘ready to go.’

Mayor Mike Thomas addressed the amount of money O’Rourke will be making and says this offer to come to Bay County was actually the less of three offers O’Rourke was considering.

“He is going to be the CEO of a 350 man work force, that gets up to 400 in the summer. Anybody that we interviewed from the top five candidates actually wanted more than that,” said Thomas.

Assistant City Attorney Cole Davis has been working with O’Rourke since mid-December to reach an agreement that pleased both sides.

Councilman Geoff McConnell says O’Rourke wanted multiple factors added into the contract that already shows the type of leader and worker he is.

“In his contract, that during his sixth month evaluation, he would be graded on a citizen’s survey and bench mark so he’s going to be more open with the public. He also wanted an employee survey so the employees have a say and he understands what their issues are,” McConnell said.

This attention to detail, the council agrees is going to push the city to another level.

Councilman Hector Solis said, “We’re definitely bringing in a seasoned individual who has worked for many cities and at the top of his game.”

O’Rourke released this statement to News 13 after the contract was approved: “I am very excited to be Panama City Beach’s next City Manager. I look forward to working with the employees, the City Council and the Panama City Beach community to build upon its current successes and meet the needs and expectations of the community. My wife Suzy, golden retriever Murphy, and I can’t wait to enjoy Panama City Beach’s lifestyle, beaches, and outdoor activities and we look forward to developing new relations with the City Council, staff and community.”

O’Rourke will begin work on Wednesday.