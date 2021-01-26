16-year-old Walton County girl thanks Walton County Fire Rescue for saving her from fallen tree

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old girl was finally able to thank the first responders who saved her from a fallen tree on Monday.

Mykayla Brown was helping her father prepare for Hurricane Sally back in September when a large tree fell on her and nearly paralyzed her.

“And then I hear the crack,” Brown said. “I look over and the tree — I just see the dust that comes out from the crack that it made and I’m like, I’m about to get hit.”

Brown’s mother, Deloris, said while they were waiting for the pandemics to arrive, they had to focus on keeping Mykayla calm.

“You just kick into a extra mom mode that they come first and I can worry about me later, my nerves and all that later and have my moment when she doesn’t see me,” Brown’s mother said. “But she come first.”

Brown and her mother had been trying to figure out who helped Mykayla that night. Once they did, they wanted to properly thank them.

“And we felt like it was the right thing to do to come and tell them, they are appreciated,” Brown’s mother said.

One of the paramedics on scene, Richard Stevens, said it was obvious she was in pain before they even saw her. She had nine fractures in her spine, a few broken ribs and some internal bleeding.

“I knew by the size of the trees that I saw that she had a pretty significant injury,” Stevens said. “We might not be able to see it, but I knew that she had one by the look of it.”

Paramedic, Jordan Seth Gilley, said they don’t always know what happens to their patients and are happy this incident had a happy ending.

“And to know that we had a part in that, we was able to give the best patient care we could, really makes you feel good,” Gilley said.

Brown is still wearing a brace, but is expected to fully recover.