1,500 gallons of sewage released in St. Andrews Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Department of Health, 1,500 gallons of raw sewage was released into the St. Andrews Bay after a force main power failure.

The incident took place at 504 Corto Street near the St. Andrews Yacht Club.

The city of Panama City says clean up actions are currently in place.

Bay County DOH advises all against swimming in St. Andrews Bay from Bunkers Point (E Beach Drive and Cherry Street) to Sudduth Point (Sudduth Avenue) until further notice.

Sewage contamination of water can expose swimmers to intestinal viruses, bacteria, and parasites. Swimming in the water may cause symptoms like food poisoning with vomiting and diarrhea. Infection is possible in open cuts and wounds that come in contact with the water.

The city will test the water and share results with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Bay County Health Department. Once levels are safe, the advisory will be lifted.