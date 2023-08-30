ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old girl is charged with killing her mother’s fiancé at an Escambia County apartment complex Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at the Essex Point Apartments on Johnson Avenue.

Deputies said the 15 year old girl walked into her mother’s bedroom and opened fire at the mother and the mother’s fiancé while they were in bed.

Deputies are still trying to piece together the motive behind the shooting.

“All we can gather is it was a relatively peaceful normal morning,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “They were getting ready for her to go to school, and they were both in bed, and she just, unprovoked, pulled out a firearm and fired at both of them.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was taken to a hospital where he died.

Deputies said the mother of the suspect narrowly missed being hit.

“She was lucky to survive,” Simmons said. “She was wearing a wrap around her head while in bed. And the bullets went into that wrap but did not strike her.”

Following the shooting, deputies said the 15 year old drove off in her mother’s car but was later located and taken into custody by deputies.

The 15 year old is being charged with first degree murder and first degree attempted murder.