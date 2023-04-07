DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The United States Coast Guard assisted the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in a tragic water rescue off the Destin coast Friday afternoon.

A 15-year-old died and a 14-year-old was rescued from the rough waters. Okaloosa County said it was a double red flag day for the Gulf of Mexico.

USCG told WKRG News 5 that Okaloosa Co. deputies were called to a water rescue near Miramar Beach. USCG said everything happened before 2 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 7.

Both teens were pulled from the water and taken to the USCG Station Destin for medical treatment, the 15-year-old was unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

USCG said the 14-year-old is stable.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to OCSO for more information on the drowning and where the teenagers were from.