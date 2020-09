PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Pending Judge Thomas Welch’s upcoming retirement, the 14th Judicial Court will hold a nominating phone conference to discuss a replacement.

According to a news release, the phone conference will take place on Monday September, 14 at 4 p.m.

Anyone wishing to observe and/or listen to the conference may do so in person at the law office of Waylon Graham — 537 Harmon Ave., Panama City, FL. They must be present by 3:45 p.m.