14th Judicial Circuit discusses impact of pandemic on justice system

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Five out of the six county courthouses in the 14th Judicial Circuit are no longer able to hold in-person hearings due to rising cases of COVID-19. Bay, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington counties are all moving back to holding remote hearings only. This happens just a few months after they were able to reopen after being shut down since March.

“We felt we would pause our hearings for the remainder of this year and then take a look at where we stand next Friday,” said Chief Judge Christopher Patterson.

Since reopening, the court system has spent the last few months catching up on a backlog of cases.

“We’ve tried four felony trials and four misdemeanor trials throughout the circuit. Some of those cases were murder trials, attempted murder trials. Some of the misdemeanors were D.U.I.’s,” said Chief Assistant State Attorney Larry Basford.

While some cases moved forward, others are feeling the impact.

“Certainly Hurricane Michael claims continue to be worked through as fast as we can but in many cases, those cases can’t be resolved unless we have a trial in person,” Patterson said.

With the courts closing once again, proceedings will take place via video chat to prevent delays. Both Patterson and Basford say incorporating video technology has been an unexpected silver lining.

“Some of the courts may be looking at when the pandemic subsides about continuing to allow attorneys and people to appear via Zoom or remotely,” Basford said.

According to the court’s weekly COVID update, Bay County is reporting a 12% average positive testing rate over the last two weeks. Gulf is reporting 14%, Holmes 20%, and Jackson 12%.

“I’d like to see at least two weeks of under 10%, then we will feel confident to invite the general public back in to do our in-person hearings,” Patterson said.

The Calhoun County Courthouse remains open but litigants are reminded to exercise caution.

Basford says the pandemic is also impacting funding due to the lack of revenue from tourism across the state.

“We’ve been told that our budget will be cut 6% this year. It could be more than that depending on how bad these revenue numbers are come into the state,” Basford said.

Despite the setbacks, both Patterson and Basford say the resilience of those working in the local courts is what’s keeping everything running smoothly.