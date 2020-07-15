14-year-old boy drowns from rip current

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After rescuing multiple swimmers from the rip current, first responders realized one was still unaccounted for — a 14-year-old boy who was visiting with his family from Album.

According to the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, 911 was called after four individuals were spotted in the water approximately 150 to 200 yards from shore.

Officers said several distressed swimmers where caught in the rip current and in need of rescue at T. H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park.

The 14-year-old boy’s body was located, pulled ashore, and then transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Port St. Joe where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation was turned over to The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

