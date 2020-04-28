13NOW| Walton County reopens beaches

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County is reopening it’s beaches on May 1.

The County Commission unanimously voted to reopen under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order allowing recreational activities. Those activities include running, walking, swimming and fishing.

Vendors are not allowed to open and all special events both public and private are prohibited.

