TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — Nearly $900 million in federal stimulus money will land at Florida airports to offset economic losses as travel has plummeted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Transportation posted a list online Tuesday of 100 airports in Florida that are slated to receive money, from $206.9 million going to Miami International Airport to $1,000 for Everglades Airpark in Everglades City.