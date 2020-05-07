LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Live at 5:00

13NOW | Panhandle wildfires with Chief Ross

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this image made from video taken May 6, 2020 by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, fire and smoke rise from trees alongside a road in Santa Rosa County, Florida. Wildfires raging in the Florida Panhandle have forced nearly 500 people to evacuate from their homes, authorities said. (Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services via AP)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley joins us to talk about the devastating wildfires that have impacted our area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Patterson's Kindergarten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Patterson's Kindergarten"

Walton Wildfire Midday Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton Wildfire Midday Thursday"

Santa Rosa Beach damage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Santa Rosa Beach damage video"

Walton Wildfire Thursday morning update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton Wildfire Thursday morning update"

Zoo World reopens at 25% capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo World reopens at 25% capacity"
More Local News