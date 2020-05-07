13NOW | Panhandle wildfires with Chief Ross

WMBB - mypanhandle.com
by: S. Brady Calhoun
In this image made from video taken May 6, 2020 by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, fire and smoke rise from trees alongside a road in Santa Rosa County, Florida. Wildfires raging in the Florida Panhandle have forced nearly 500 people to evacuate from their homes, authorities said. (Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services via AP)
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley joins us to talk about the devastating wildfires that have impacted our area.