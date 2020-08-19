WATCH: Lynn Haven Mayor, Attorney arrested in federal indictment

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Marking the one-year anniversary of his establishment of a Public Trust Unit to target public corruption, United States Attorney Lawrence Keefe of the Northern

District of Florida will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday to announce further outcomes of a major investigation in the region.

This press conference comes hours after Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton were arrested and facing federal charges.

The press conference will be held at the United States Attorney’s Office in Panama City.

Joining in the announcement will be FBI Special Agent in Charge Rachel Rojas and Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.