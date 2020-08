PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven City Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the wake of federal indictment charges against the mayor and city attorney.

The commission will discuss the appointing of a temporary city attorney as well as the possible approval to add Mayor Pro Tem Dan Russell’s name to the city’s financial institution accounts and give signing authority to the Mayor Pro Tem related to all city business.