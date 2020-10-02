WATCH LIVE: Jackson County economic update

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is in Jackson County to discuss manufacturing in the area.

A news release about the event is below:

Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2.6 million grant to Jackson County, Florida, to construct a building at the Jackson County Industrial Park to support manufacturing growth and boost county economic diversification and resiliency efforts. The EDA grant, to be matched with $2 million in state funding, is expected to create 200 jobs, retain 200 jobs and spur $2 million in private investment.

“The Trump Administration is committed to helping American communities impacted by natural disasters obtain the modern infrastructure they need to attract business and encourage growth,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “This project will increase capacity at the Jackson County Industrial Park to support manufacturing and other businesses to diversify and strengthen Jackson County’s economy.”

“This investment will help to construct 6,000 square feet of office space and 44,000 square feet of warehouse and manufacturing space,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “This new facility will support a commercial and industrial laundry equipment manufacturer that is relocating foreign production to the United States and other businesses.”



“The construction of this new manufacturing facility will bring much-needed economic stimulation to Jackson County,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This is another great step in providing necessary relief to those who endured Hurricane Michael. I thank the U.S. Department of Commerce for helping create more job opportunities for Floridians.”



“I am grateful that the Administration is committed to supporting the continued growth of Florida’s manufacturing sector,” said Senator Marco Rubio. “This funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the state’s match, is expected to create hundreds of jobs and will substantially benefit Florida businesses.”

“I applaud the U.S. Department of Commerce for awarding a $2.6 million grant to Jackson County to construct a new manufacturing facility,” said Senator Rick Scott. “Throughout my time as Governor of Florida, we worked hard to repeal the manufacturing sales tax and cut burdensome regulations so that our manufacturers can continue to grow. This announcement builds on our efforts to encourage continued success of manufacturing in the area and create more opportunities for Florida families.”

Jackson County’s economy was severely impacted by the landfall of Hurricane Michael in 2018. Federal Correctional Institution, Marianna — a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility and major, local employer — incurred wind damage resulting in its temporary closure for repairs, while the county’s important agricultural sector realized significant crop losses. The diversification of productive activity in the county will mitigate economic losses resulting from future, adverse weather events.

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Apalachee Regional Planning Council, which EDA funds to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.

This project is funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019 (Pub. L. 116-20), which provided EDA with $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program funds for disaster relief and recovery for areas affected by Hurricanes Florence, Michael, and Lane, Typhoons Yutu and Mangkhut, wildfires, volcanic eruptions, and other major natural disasters occurring in calendar year 2018, and tornadoes and floods occurring in calendar year 2019, under the Robert T. Stafford Act. Please visit EDA’s Disaster Supplemental webpage for more information.

