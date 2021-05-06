WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla, (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis & Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Dane Eagle held a news conference in Panama City Beach on Thursday.

Governor DeSantis announced that $111 Million will be awarded for infrastructure repairs to communities impacted by Hurricane Michael.

The $111 Million was split between 22 areas including 19 million dollars going to the Millville area to replace sewer ling and Callaway to fix lift stations.

Governor DeSantis says $21 Million will be coming to Panama City Beach to fund the Outfall Project.

The Outfall Project would help to drain water out into the Gulf from neighbors like the Lillwater area that are prone to major flooding.

The Outfall would be the first of it’s kind in the Gulf of Mexico.

