News 13’s Tess Rowland talks with MADD about upcoming ‘Walk like MADD’ event in Fort Walton Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– It has been 5 months since morning reporter, Tess Rowland was involved in a tragic car accident that police said was caused by a drunk driver.

Rowland had five surgeries back in May and received injuries to her shoulder, arm, elbow, knee, among other internal injuries. She is still attending both physical and occupational therapy for her injuries at this time.

Throughout her recovery, Rowland stressed the importance of maintaining a positive attitude and never giving up even when times get tough.

Rowland is now partnering with Mother’s Against Drunk Driving and will be attending the Walk Like MADD event taking place on Oct. 23 at 9:30 a.m. at the Landing Park in Ft. Walton Beach.

Founded in 1980, MADD has worked to provide mental health resources as well as legal assistance to those impacted by impaired drivers. They also are working to back legislation and assist law enforcement with resources to ensure that drunk driving is prevented at all costs.

News 13’s Tess Rowland spoke with Kristen Allen, Affiliate Executive Director, MADD Florida Northwest & Northeast Office about the event and the work MADD is doing currently.

To register for the event and to walk with the News 13 crew click here.

To find out more about MADD check out their website. To learn more about the HALT and RIDE acts, click here.