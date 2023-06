JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The US Attorney’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and several local sheriffs are expected to discuss a large drug case Tuesday afternoon.

The news conference is expected to reveal the, “results of an investigation into drug trafficking which began several years ago involving more than 50 individuals in Jackson and surrounding counties resulting in federal and state charges.”

The news conference is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m.