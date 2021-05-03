WATCH: Lynn Haven candidates face off

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The candidates for the Lynn Haven City Commission Seat 4 Judy Tinder and Brian Dick sat down to debated various topics Monday night.

The two candidates will face each other in a run-off for the Lynn Haven seat.

Watch: Lynn Haven election forum

On Tuesday, at 7 p.m. the candidates for Lynn Haven Commission Seat 3 will debate and on Wednesday the mayoral candidates will face off, again at 7 p.m.

Early voting begins Monday May 10 and runs until May 14. Election day is May 18.

