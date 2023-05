TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his presidential run Wednesday.

DeSantis joins a Republican field that includes former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, U.S. Senator Tim Scott and former President Donald Trump.

The governor made his formal announcement in an audio-only conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk on the platform Twitter Spaces.

You can listen to the full conversation below: