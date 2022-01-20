PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet June, News 13’s Dog of the Week!

June, a lab-mix, is five months old. She has a brother named Johnny, who is also available for adoption.

The siblings were reportedly strays. The Bay County Animal Control took them in on January 14.

They are both spayed & neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, have heartworm preventatives and are ready to find their “furever” homes.

Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call (850) 767-3333.