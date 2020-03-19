13NOW | WCSO talks Beach closure enforcement

13NOW
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Bergman's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Bergman's Fifth Grade Class"

Little Rock mayor announces mandate for restaurants and bars to only offer takeout, curbside and home delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Rock mayor announces mandate for restaurants and bars to only offer takeout, curbside and home delivery"

Trump: Clinical trials underway for new therapies, compassionate use, right to try approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Clinical trials underway for new therapies, compassionate use, right to try approved"

Beach removals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach removals"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.