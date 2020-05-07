13NOW | South Walton Wild Fire Forcing Evacuations

(WMBB)-- There are now 36,078 positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida. Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, and Liberty counties all announced additional cases on Sunday.

Bay County received confirmation of one additional case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. The person ill with the virus is a 33-year-old male. This brings Bay County’s total COVID-19 cases to 76, including 75 residents and one non-resident.