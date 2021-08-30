13NOW: Gov. DeSantis speaks in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference Monday, August 30th at the Bay County Department of Health.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state of Florida has provided nearly 30,000 monoclonal antibody treatments to patients statewide at the 21 state treatment sites. Governor DeSantis was joined by Lieutenant Governor Nuñez; federal, state, and local officials; recovered treatment recipients; and family members of treatment recipients at three stops to discuss the life-saving benefits of the treatment.

The Bay County monoclonal antibody site is located at: 

Bay County

Bay County Fairgrounds

2230 East 15th Street

Panama City, Florida 32405

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

