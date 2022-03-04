SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) UPDATE, 6:30 p.m. The Adkins Avenue Fire is currently 800 to 1,000 acres and growing.

More than 200 firefighters from Bay County and throughout the Panhandle are on the ground. The Florida Forest Service has more than a dozen tractor/plow units on-scene and multiple helicopters working in the air. More assets are en route.

Two confirmed structures were destroyed. A dozen homes have been damaged. Governor Ron DeSantis has issued an Emergency Declaration for Bay County. Per order of the Governor’s Office, a burn ban is in place for all of Bay County.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS

The area from Transmitter Road to Star Avenue between U.S. 231 and U.S. 98 (Tyndall Parkway) is under a mandatory evacuation. About 600 homes have been evacuated. We will notify residents when it is safe to return to their homes in this area via AlertBay, local media, and social media. It is not safe to return home at this time, especially to sleep!

EMERGENCY SHELTER

Hiland Park Baptist Church, located at 2611 U.S. 231, in the Student Center near the basketball courts has been opened for evacuees and will remain open throughout the night. If any additional sheltering facilities are needed beyond tonight (March 4), accommodations will be made.

CANCELLATIONS

All events at H.G. Harder’s Park scheduled for Saturday, March 5 have been canceled.