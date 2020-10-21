Click Here for COVID19 Testing

12-year-old seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 12-year-old boy from Indianapolis was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Walton County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the boy was walking near Scenic Gulf Drive and Alamo Street shortly before 6 p.m. on October 15 when he was struck by a white sedan. Troopers said it might possibly be a Toyota Camry. from 2014 to 2016.

The vehicle is believed to have damage on the front end.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP (347) and ask to speak to Trooper Guster.

