News

11-foot alligator breaks into Clearwater home

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:30 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:30 AM EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Here's something you don't want to see inside your home...ever! 

This big guy, an 11-foot-long alligator, made its way into the kitchen of Clearwater, Florida home overnight. 

It smashed a low-level window and went straight for the wine.

The homeowner said it broke several bottles. 

No one was hurt and the gator was removed safely. 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest Videos

More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center