11-foot alligator breaks into Clearwater home

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Here's something you don't want to see inside your home...ever!

This big guy, an 11-foot-long alligator, made its way into the kitchen of Clearwater, Florida home overnight.

It smashed a low-level window and went straight for the wine.

The homeowner said it broke several bottles.

No one was hurt and the gator was removed safely.

