11-foot alligator breaks into Clearwater home
CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Here's something you don't want to see inside your home...ever!
This big guy, an 11-foot-long alligator, made its way into the kitchen of Clearwater, Florida home overnight.
It smashed a low-level window and went straight for the wine.
The homeowner said it broke several bottles.
No one was hurt and the gator was removed safely.
