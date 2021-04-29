100th anniversary GYA Opening Regatta to take place this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club and the Gulf Yachting Association will be hosting the 100th anniversary of the Opening Regatta, the event was initially supposed to be held last year, but it was postponed due to COVID-19.

The event will take place May 1-3. The races start at 2:00 p.m. There will be a total of five races, categorized by sailboat type. The categories include Sunfish, Viper, 420s, Laser, and Optis.

All yacht clubs which are general members of the Gulf Yachting Association are eligible to participate in the races. Gulf Yachting Association Commodore Jimmy Ruthven said clubs ranging from Mississippi to New Orleans to Fairhope are coming to Panama City to participate. Racing is open to all ages, and awards will be handed out Sunday to category winners.

The event is open to the general public and is free admission. There will also be live music at the event and a catered from the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club for a small fee. There will be off-site parking at The Cove Shopping Center and a shuttle to pick up those interested in attending.

The St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club is also in the works of developing a summer camp for kids learning to sail in the month of June. For more information on the club click here.