10,000 pounds of food given away

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ascension Sacred Heart, Feeding the Gulf Coast and Immanuel Baptist Church volunteers joined dozens of waiting families Saturday morning to give away 10,000 pounds of food.

The food drive, sponsored by Ascension, was the first one they’ve hosted since Hurricane Michael. The food was purchased through a grant from the St Joe Community Foundation and given out for free.

Sister Grace Ford with Asecnsion says as our area continues to recover, they wanted to help the community.

“This for me is the core of what it means to be human and to be connected to one another and it’s a beautiful opportunity for everyone to realize that we all have the same needs,” she said.

Sister Ford said the amount of people who came exceeded what she expected, but was grateful they were able to provide.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

McDonald's Open House

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonald's Open House"

Lindsey's Furniture hosts gingerbread decorating contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lindsey's Furniture hosts gingerbread decorating contest"

Dillard's and BFF Animal Rescue host adoption day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dillard's and BFF Animal Rescue host adoption day"

BDS hosts 2020 Teacher and Support Employee of the Year recognition ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS hosts 2020 Teacher and Support Employee of the Year recognition ceremony"

Adoption Day secures forever families for 37 kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adoption Day secures forever families for 37 kids"

FDOH and CDC begin national health survey in Bay County

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDOH and CDC begin national health survey in Bay County"
More Local News