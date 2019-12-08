10,000 pounds of food given away

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ascension Sacred Heart, Feeding the Gulf Coast and Immanuel Baptist Church volunteers joined dozens of waiting families Saturday morning to give away 10,000 pounds of food.

The food drive, sponsored by Ascension, was the first one they’ve hosted since Hurricane Michael. The food was purchased through a grant from the St Joe Community Foundation and given out for free.

Sister Grace Ford with Asecnsion says as our area continues to recover, they wanted to help the community.

“This for me is the core of what it means to be human and to be connected to one another and it’s a beautiful opportunity for everyone to realize that we all have the same needs,” she said.

Sister Ford said the amount of people who came exceeded what she expected, but was grateful they were able to provide.

