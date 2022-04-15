PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Hand Up ministry is hosting a free gas giveaway event on Saturday, April 15, at Sam’s Club in Panama City.

The organization will be giving away $10,000 worth of free gas to the first 200 drivers between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on a first come first served basis.

You can begin lining up at 5:15 a.m. on West 23rd St.. Law enforcement will be in attendance to direct traffic.

They will also be handing out free Easter baskets and free cases of water to those who attend.

For more information about A Hand Up ministry, click here. Or watch the full interview from News 13 This Morning!