1,000 free dresses were donated to Bay High students for their prom

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Prom night is one of the biggest nights in a teenager’s life, and it is also one of the most expensive, and Bay High students wanted to ease some financial pressure on classmates and take care of the most important item, the dress.

“It just makes my heart happy,” said Jasmine Reed, a Junior at Bay High. “The second a girl walked into the room, I instantly knew which one of these dresses she would look beautiful in. And I wanted her to try it on so bad.”

Dresses featured in various photoshoots and gowns worn to presidential balls. Bay High students got to take their pick at the pop-up dress shop Tuesday.

“The prom committee came together, and we were just like, what if we just made a prom dress shop, and this is an idea that came about like two weeks ago,” said Jazmira Guzman, who is on the prom committee and student government.

Guzman and others on the student government prom committee reached out to the Chautauqua Academy for help, which could not have come at a better time.

They received the Able Trust’s, ‘High school, High tech’ grant for ‘Project Venture’, to show students how to operate a business.

“So, we had another idea to go through with an eBay store that we would get donations in and re-sell them so we could help the community and donate that money right back,” said Ashlyn Ward the Chautauqua Charter School Employment Specialist. “And then Bay High came to us and asked if we could get donations from dresses, and we just had a flood of people to be more than happy to donate these dresses.”

And Bay High Senior Payton Thayer was one of the first students to pick out her dress.

“I think that is what is the best part about an event like this, you never know what you are going to find or what just might look good on you and that is really what we wanted to emphasize for these girls,” said Thayer.

And the high school pep-club wanted to help as well. They raised over 900 dollars for target gift cards to go towards makeup purchases on prom night. The bay high prom will be held on Friday, March 5, at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club.