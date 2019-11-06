10 year anniversary of Baby Shannon, kidnapped then rescued

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– It’s been ten years since the kidnapping and rescue of ‘Baby Shannon’. A seven-month-old from Chipley that vanished in the night.



On October 31, 2009, Shannon Dedrick was reported missing by her mother, who law enforcement later learned played a role in the kidnapping.



Bay County Sheriff, Tommy Ford, worked with the FDLE at the time. He says the case impacted him forever.



“We launched a search, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office called on the Child Abduction Response Team and we went up there and we spent the next 5 days, just you know sleepless nights,” said Sheriff Ford.



Sleepless nights that led them to develop a suspect. The infant’s babysitter.



“We had developed probable cause that she may be involved because we had learned that she had a child. The suspect had a child 20 years prior that had gone missing and never was found,” Sheriff Ford said.



The plot twist led law enforcement to get a search warrant to search the babysitter’s home. This being their last bit of hope after 5 days of dead ends.



“Basically it was an investigator, Kenny Brock, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, that was checking the last room and there was a box that was underneath the bed and we found ‘Baby Shannon’ alive in the box,” Sheriff Ford said.



A decade later and ‘Baby Shannon’, a baby who got the attention of the entire is country, is alive and well.



“Baby Shannon and her grandmother stop through here every once in a while to say ‘hey’ so she’ll always have a special place in my heart,” Sheriff Ford said.



Against all odds, ‘Baby Shannon’ was found.



“Normally when we have an abduction, we have less than 24 hours to find the child, the statistics are just not on our side past that time frame,” Sheriff Ford said.



When asked to describe the feeling of finding the child, Sheriff Ford says he simply can’t.



“I can’t describe it, there were some grown men crying that night,” Sheriff Ford said.



Sheriff Ford says finding the infant would never have been possible without the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and all those who volunteered to help.