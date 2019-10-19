10 PM Tropical Storm Nestor Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nestor is rapidly approaching the area tonight at 23 mph. Most of us are going to experience heavy rain and gusty winds, 15-25- mph with gust up to 40.

Coastal areas will experience the worst of the conditions 20-30 mph and gust to 50 are possible as this system moves in.

The quick movement and that its being sheared to the east will mean that the system will remain lopsided.

Franklin County is in line to see the strongest of the conditions with this storm.

Keep checking back for more information. Our First Alert Storm Team is in studio and ready for anything that may come our way tonight.

