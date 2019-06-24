1 year since Eastpoint wildfire and residents are still waiting on permanent housing

EASTPOINT, Fla. -- It's been a year since what started as a prescribed burn lost control and turned into a wildfire.

That fire destroyed 36 homes and burning almost 1000 acres. The community is doing better but there's still plenty of progress to be made.

"I lost everything I had that I worked all my life for," said Eastpoint Fire Victim, Arlene Thompson. Neighbors in their Eastpoint neighborhood remember the fire like it was yesterday and can never forget the impact it had on all their lives.



"When I looked in my rearview mirror pulling out, my house was in flames. It was gone already," said Thompson. One year later, grass grows on the perimeter of the charred land and although there's growth, residents still living in temporary housing feel there hasn't been enough progress. Several residents still wait for a more permanent housing option.



"I am not looking at a home for they said another 6 months and this is what I stay in," she said. Arlene Thompson said she's still waiting for permanent housing to be placed on the land that once held everything she owned.

In the meantime, she lives in a tiny camper, even after she said she asked for a bigger one multiple times. They feel like they've been overshadowed by Hurricane Michael.

"God bless them. I know how they feel. They lost their home and everything they had, but we did too... and we were definitely put on the back burner," said Thompson.

Officials said Michael has delayed the progress slightly-- but getting housing for these victims is a small part of a large process.



"There's a process to actually getting the grants and getting the mobile homes and stuff moved back into there so that's what's taking so long," said Franklin Co. Emergency Management official, Tress Dameron.



Dameron said they hope to have everyone in permanent housing within the next two months.

