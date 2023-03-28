UPDATE (10:32 p.m.): Gulf Shores Police now says the shooting took place outside of The Hangout next door at the entrance of Gulf Place.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department confirmed one person was shot outside of The Hangout Monday night. Police said they have a suspect in custody.

Chief Ed Delmore said the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. on Monday, March 27. The scene is secure.

There are no additional details available at this time. WKRG is working to learn more and will provides as updates.