1 person injured following crash on Harrison Avenue

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- One person is sent to the hospital following an accident at the intersection of 15th Street and Harrison Avenue.

There were delays in the area for quite some time as officers and firefighters worked the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

A driver of a truck had crashed into a utility pole, which caused severe damage to the vehicle and another car on the roadway.

One of the drivers was placed on a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital. At this time, there is no word on the extent of his injuries, but they appeared to be non-life-threatening as the patient was alert and talking shortly before transport.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.