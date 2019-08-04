1  of  2
1 dead, investigation underway in Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)- A woman is dead following an incident in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office, police were called early Sunday morning to a residence on Reddoch road in Marianna where a man allegedly stabbed his wife inside their home.

Officials tell News 13 that an 18-year-old boy was involved, and there was a struggle as he tried to stop the man from attacking the woman.

When police arrived, the man had barricaded himself inside the home, leaving the woman without help from authorities.

The suspect was eventually apprehended by an assist from the Bay County Sheriff’s office SWAT team and taken into custody.

Sheriff’s office officials said the woman died inside the home where the altercation happened. Jackson County Sheriff, Lou Roberts, said this incident is still under investigation.

At this time, the identity of the victim and others involved in the altercation have not yet been released. The sheriff’s office has also not released any information regarding possible charges as this still is an on-going investigation.

We’ll have more information as the story continues to develop.

