1 dead following motorcycle crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- One woman is dead following an early morning crash in south Walton County.

The accident happened near the 300 block of Magnolia Creek road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers who responded to the scene say 62-year-old, Dani Devine of Santa Rosa County, had recently bought a ‘trike’ motorcycle and was learning how to drive it up Magnolia Creek road.

Authorities said she had placed the motorcycle in drive and steered to avoid a parked car and ended up losing control of the motorcycle and colliding into a tree.

Devine died at the scene.