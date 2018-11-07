''You were intelligent. Why did you stay?': Friend of Gulf County Michael victim fights back tears

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. - We have new details on those in Gulf County killed by Hurricane Michael. The Gulf County Sheriff's Office told News 13 they attribute three deaths to the storm.

News 13's Alex Thorson spoke with one victim's best friend, and learned about his decision to ride out the storm.

"Bill and I go back to the 6th grade in Brooklyn, New York. We were best buddies," Allan Knutsen said. The two lived in Port St. Joe near each other for the last two years. Knutsen called Bill Mcconnell his best friend, then Hurricane Michael changed everything. "You knew better to get out. You were intelligent. Why did you stay?"

Just before the storm made landfall, Knutsen said Mcconnell called a friend saying he needed to get out of his house. "After that, nobody heard from him," he said. Knutsen knew this storm wasn't a joke and said he and many others begged Mcconnell to evacuate.

"It's frustrating but it's sad, really sad," Knutsen said as he held back tears. Investigators believe the 70-year-old tried to leave his home by car but was overcome by storm surge and debris. They found his body three days later.

"Any time there's a loss of life, one life is too many in a disaster like this," Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said.

Last week, the community said 'good bye' to a former Gulf County firefighter also killed by hurricane Michael. 49-year-old brad price died about a week after the storm while cleaning up debris.

"He loved people and loved helping people and he's gonna be missed," Harrison said. The sheriff's office also attributes 65-year-old Connie Bronson's death to Hurricane Michael. News 13 is waiting on the sheriff's office for those details. Sheriff Harrison said although he and his deputies aren't completely finished searching and rescuing, he would be surprised to find any more fatalities in the county.

Sheriff Harrison said considering the damage, he's glad three wasn't three hundred.

"You just gotta take care of business [and] move forward," Knutsen said.