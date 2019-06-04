'World Changers' application deadline quickly approaching

PANAMA CITY, Fla.- If you're still struggling after Hurricane Michael and need assistance when it comes to your property, you may be in luck.

'World Changers', a national organization dedicated to redevelopment, will be in the area soon but you have to apply for their help.



Broken down homes is a common scene after Hurricane Michael, even eight months later. Residents are wondering how they'll get their properties back up to par when they don't have the money to do it, but 'world changers' is here to help.

"We'll provide the volunteer labor, but the city will provide the materials so it's cost-free," said First Baptist Church Minister of Education, David Flatt.

Staff at First Baptist and the local CRA are partnering with 'World Changers', a national volunteer program that will bring almost 300 volunteers to the area.

"We thought, well let's come up with a program or effort where we can assist them at least with the external portions of their homes," said CRA Manager, Toni Shamplain.

It's a program that's helping homeowners in the Downtown North and Millville CRAs in a time of great need. "It helps them to do something that otherwise they probably couldn't accomplish and especially with all the storm damage, a lot of people didn't have insurance, this is not contingent on insurance... it's just a matter of if you're in that CRA or not," said Flatt.

The help comes at no additional costs to the homeowner.

"We will work with the teams and do the purchase, work with the stores, and those kinds of things and once our volunteers get here, we're ready to start," said Shamplain.

The deadline is June 7th and organizers are encouraging those within CRA limits, such as residents of Millville, Glenwood, and surrounding areas, to apply.

"Imagine getting that help when you're feeling down. You can only feel up after that experience," said Shamplain.

Applications can be picked up on the second floor of City Hall. Volunteers with 'World Changers' will be in town June 24th to the 29th, ready to help.

