News 13 Community Shred Event

Join us on Saturday, October 1st at the Panama City Mall for the 2022 Community Shred Day!

The Community Shred Event is for individuals to bring their personal paper documents such as (Tax information & returns, bank statements, canceled checks, paycheck stubs, ATM receipts, credit card statements, utility bills, household receipts, credit card receipts, insurance papers, home financial information, personal or health documents, any paper documents containing personally identifiable information), to be shredded.

The Community Shred Event is not for businesses, no corporate business/company documents will be accepted. Gilmore employees have the right to turn away business/company document customers.

Each car is limited to 50 pounds, which equates to approximately 2 bags or boxes of paper documents, staples and small paper clips do not need to be removed, please do not tie, or tape the bags or boxes.

The event will be held at the Panama City Mall from 9 am to 12 pm on Saturday, October 1st, 2022.