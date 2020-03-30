Positive case of COVID-19 at NSA Panama City

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials at Naval Support Activity Panama City confirmed one sailor has tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient is currently in self-quarantine at their personal home and receiving medical care.

Base officials reported the case to the Bay County Department of Health and are following protocol laid out by the Center for Disease Control as they move forward.

Other sailors and individuals who may have come in contact with the ill sailor have been contacted and are now in isolation.

The sailors and workforce who can work remotely have been doing so for about two weeks in an effort to limit personnel on base.

Those who still must work on base are self- screened before entering their offices. If they answer ‘yes’ to any questions, they are sent home immediately.

The base officials are also encouraging those within offices to practice social distancing and proper hygiene guidelines.

A base spokesperson said they will continue to follow the proper guidelines to ensure the health of their sailors, workforce and their families.