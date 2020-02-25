NSA PC Engineer wins National Award

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In December of 2019, News 13 sat down with Lieutenant Commander Christopher McDowell after he was named the Naval Facilities and Engineering Command (NACFAV) Southeast’s Military Engineer of the Year.

Lieutenant Cmdr. McDowell then represented NSA PC and the region at a national award ceremony this month in Washington at the Navy Yard.

At the ceremony, McDowell was honored as the Navy’s 2020 Military Engineer of the Year.

Naval Support Activity Panama City announced the news on Monday afternoon.

In addition to being named as the Navy’s top military engineer, McDowell was a top ten finalist at the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE) Federal Engineer of the Year Awards also held in Washington, D.C.

Lieutenant Cmdr. McDowell is the public works officer for Naval Support Activity Panama City and leads a team of 72 employees with an annual budget of around $35 million in construction and $41 million in maintenance support to the base, tenant commands, and their missions.

