NSA Panama City increases security after deadly shooting in Pensacola

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After three sailors were killed in Naval Air Station Pensacola, officials at Naval Support Activity Panama City are increasing their security.

The base released this statement on their Facebook Monday morning:

“In light of the tragic shootings at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Naval Air Station Pensacola, security measures at all military installations including Naval Support Activity Panama City have been increased.

All personnel and visitors should expect delays in both the south and north-bound lanes of Thomas Drive and should plan accordingly. We ask for your patience and understanding during this time.

As a matter of policy, NSA will not discuss specific security measures implemented.”

To get updates from the base, follow them on Facebook.