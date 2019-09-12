NSA Panama City holds 9/11 ceremony

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sailors, officers, and base firefighters joined together Wednesday morning for a ceremony to recognize those who served and died on September 11, 2001.

The base held a ceremony at the MWR Marina and heard from multiple speakers.

To begin, the group heard a timeline of events from that day, honoring each group of lost souls.

The keynote speaker for the event was retired Panama City Beach Fire Chief John Daly.

He says he can remember the day like it was yesterday.

“I was on duty actually. I was a shift captain at the time and my sister called me and the World Trade Centers on fire. I’m originally from New York. Seeing that and ya know, it was such a beautiful day, how could that happen? and then when the second plane hit, a lieutenant I was working with is an Air Force Veteran, he said, ‘We’re under attack.”

He says his main message is to make sure the younger generations coming up understand the sacrifice that was made 18 years ago.

“It’s something we should never forget. We should always study history and understand it and we should always be vigilant, as first responders, as the men and women who work in the military, that’s what we do,” Daly said.

Daly served the city for 33 years with the fire department and was chief for 17.